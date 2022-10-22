American driver Sargeant on verge of F1 seat in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — American driver Logan Sargeant is on the verge of earning a seat in Formula One in 2023. Williams team boss Jost Capitol says Sargeant will drive for Williams next season if he earns enough super license points to qualify. He can do that by finishing fifth or higher in the F2 series. He is currently third. The 21-year-old Sargeant is a Williams reserve driver this season and would be the first American in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015. American fans have longed for an American driver as the series popularity booms in the U.S.

