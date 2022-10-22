Atthaya Thitikul takes 1-stroke lead in Wonju

WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul hit five birdies on the back nine and will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW Ladies Championship. The 19-year-old Thai player’s 5-under 67 in the third round left her at 15-under 201 overall with Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee both trailing by a shot. Thitikul surged into the lead after her terrific run of birdies that included three in a row from No. 13. The 17-time LPGA Tour winner Ko played a bogey-free 66 to remain in contention. Overnight leader Lee couldn’t match her two identical rounds of 66 as she made three bogeys and five birdies for a 70 on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.