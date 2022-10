MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s home game against Sevilla in the Spanish league because of muscle fatigue. Real Madrid did not say how long he will be out. The 34-year-old Benzema won the prestigious award on Monday after leading Madrid to the Champions League and Spanish league titles last season. Two days later he played the full 90 minutes in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Elche and scored a goal.

