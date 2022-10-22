Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain.

The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports