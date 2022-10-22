Cross-border World Cup downhill canceled due to lack of snow

Two men’s World Cup downhill races next weekend that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy have been called off due to a lack of snow on the final 300 meters of the course following an unseasonably warm fall. The Zermatt-Cervinia downhill against the spectacular backdrop of the Matterhorn was set to become the first cross-border event in Alpine skiing’s World Cup history. FIS says the races have been canceled “due to the lack of snow and the safety situation on last section of the race track” and will not be replaced.

