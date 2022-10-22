Davidson pulls away in second half, beats Drake 48-14

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Luke Durkin threw two touchdown passes, Mark McCurdy and Bernard Turner Jr. had long scoring runs and Davidson pulled away in the second half to beat Drake 48-14. McCurdy scored on a 48-yard run midway through the first quarter to give Davidson (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) a 7-0 lead. Ian Corwin answered for Drake (0-8, 0-5) with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Eli Stewart to forge a 7-7 tie. The Wildcats took the lead for good in the second quarter on Durkin’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Maione and Turner’s 62-yard scoring run. Blake Ellingson connected with Trey Radocha for a 7-yard score late in the quarter to get the Bulldogs within 21-14 at halftime. Durkin’s 9-yard touchdown pass to McCurdy was the only score of the third quarter.

