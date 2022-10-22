Forest upsets Liverpool as Haaland fires City back on track

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Familiar faces came back to end Liverpool’s mini-revival in a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. And Erling Haaland put last week’s blank at Anfield behind him to fire Manchester City within a point of league leader Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Brighton. Taiwo Awoniyi spent six years at Liverpool without ever playing for the first team. He struck the second-half winner on Saturday to relieve the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper who was formerly on the coaching staff at Anfield. Liverpool’s win against City last weekend and midweek victory over West Ham had looked like putting it back on track after such an unconvincing start to the season.

