Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris 38-14

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-0 lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win. Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter. The Aggies picked up 224 of their 484 yards in the second quarter when the Colonials had four total yards. Fowler finished 19 of 30 for 297 yards. In addition to three catches for 118 yards, Tuten rushed 23 times for 139 yards. Anthony Chiccitt threw for a score and ran for another for Robert Morris.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.