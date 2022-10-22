Jones scores 3 TDs in Army’s 48-24 victory over ULM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored a career-high three touchdowns and Army rallied in the second half to beat Louisiana-Monroe 48-24. Jones, who began the year as the third-string quarterback, started his second straight game and rushed for 96 of Army’s 441 yards on the ground. After Quinn Maretzki tied the game at 17-all with a field goal early in the third quarter, the Black Knights scored twice more in the period to pull away. Chandler Rogers threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted once for the Warhawks. He threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Boogie Knight and Andrew Henry ran for a 10-yard score in the second quarter.

