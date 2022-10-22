Mercurio’s field goal lifts Villanova over Albany 31-29

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Mercurio kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Connor Watkins threw three touchdown passes to propel Villanova to a 31-29 victory over Albany. Watkins connected with Rayjoun Pringle for an 80-yard touchdown on a first-down play with 4:44 remaining in the game to give Villanova (4-3, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) a 28-16 lead. Reese Poffenbarger answered with two touchdown passes to Thomas Greaney 61 seconds apart — covering 4 and 5 yards — and Albany (1-6, 0-4) grabbed a 29-28 lead with 53 seconds left to play. That was enough time for the Wildcats, who used Watkins’ 23-yard pass to Dez Boykin and defensive-holding and pass-interference penalties to keep the drive alive and set up Mercurio’s winning kick.

