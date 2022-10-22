NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — says the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR. Hamlin didn’t say what that means, choosing to keep those matters in-house.

