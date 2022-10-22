Tune throws for 5 TDs, Houston beats Navy 38-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for five touchdowns, with two scores apiece from Nathaniel Dell and Sam Brown, to help Houston beat Navy 38-20. Tune had touchdowns of 6, 11, 3, 7 and 4 yards. He was 21 of 30 for 261 yards. Tune passed for three touchdowns in the first half to build a 21-7 lead — Houston’s first halftime lead of the season. Tune connected with Dell twice in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, and Houston was driving on its third possession before Brandon Campbell fumbled it into the end zone for a Navy touchback.

