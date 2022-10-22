Underwood, Conway lift The Citadel past W Carolina 34-21

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Ricky Conway scored on a run and a reception and The Citadel raced past Western Carolina 34-21. Underwood’s 1-yard plunge was the only score in the first quarter and in the second he connected with Conway for a 26-yard touchdown and Jay Graves-Billips for a 32-yarder as the Bulldogs went up 24-0 at the half. Conway’s 5-yard run capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up the first 9:08 of the second half upped the lead 31-0.Cole Gonzales threw for two touchdowns for Western Carolina.

