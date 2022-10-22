US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women’s soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of next year’s women’s soccer World Cup, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The Four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined. The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. team will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.

