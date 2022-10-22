UTSA’s TD with 15 seconds left beats North Texas 31-27

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris’ 10-yard pass to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining lifted UTSA over North Texas 31-27 to take sole possession of first place in Conference USA. North Texas led just 6-3 at halftime and 13-10 through three quarters before the teams combined for 35 points in the final period. The final three touchdowns came in the remaining 2 1/2 minutes. Harris passed 6 yards to Joshua Cephus then UNT responded with Austin Aune’s 1-yard toss to Isaiah Johnson with 1:38 remaining for a 27-24 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.