World Cup doping: Costa Rica’s Galo positive for steroid

ZURICH (AP) — Costa Rica defender Orlando Galo has been suspended by FIFA after testing positive for an anabolic steroid and is set to miss the World Cup in Qatar. FIFA has given no timetable to prosecute its disciplinary case. The 22-year-old Galo is provisionally suspended during the case and is facing a ban of up to four years. Costa Rica’s first World Cup game is against Spain on Nov. 23. Group E also includes Japan and Germany. The Costa Rican soccer federation said Galo tested positive for clostebol last month in South Korea where the team played two warm-up games.

