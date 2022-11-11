AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles tendon. A person familiar with the situation disclosed the injury to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it. The injury happened in Thursday night’s win over Atlanta. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.

