AP source: Patriots re-sign long snapper Cardona for 4 years

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiation says free agent long snapper Joe Cardona is returning to the Patriots on a new four-year contract worth $6.3 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced. The deal was first reported by NFL Network. Cardona has been a staple part of New England’s special teams since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in every game each of his first seven years in the league, but missed the finals three games last season after being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.