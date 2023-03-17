Arizona women open March Madness with win over West Virginia

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez had a double-double against her former team to help seventh-seeded Arizona to a 75-62 victory over 10th-seeded West Virginia in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats started fast and never trailed. They’ll play the winner of Friday’s Maryland-Holy Cross game. Arizona entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak. Martinez had 13 points and 12 rebounds. JJ Quinerly led West Virginia with 19 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.