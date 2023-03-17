Bills cut receiver McKenzie to free up salary cap space

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a salary cap-saving move and following a season in which the sixth-year player struggled in an expanded offensive role. Cutting McKenzie on the day he was due a roster bonus frees up about $2.2 million in salary cap space. The move also comes days after the Bills signed free agent receiver Deonte Harty, who is more than two years younger and possesses similar speedy qualities as the 27-year-old McKenzie. General manager Brandon Beane suggested McKenzie’s future was uncertain a day earlier when noting Buffalo had about $9 million in cap room available.

