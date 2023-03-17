Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Jake Brentz and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will get salaries of $850,000 this year and $1.05 million next year. He was 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and two saves in a team-high 72 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, striking out 76 in 64 innings. Brentz made eight appearances in April before going on the injured list have having surgery in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.