Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Jake Brentz and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will get salaries of $850,000 this year and $1.05 million next year. He was 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and two saves in a team-high 72 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, striking out 76 in 64 innings. Brentz made eight appearances in April before going on the injured list have having surgery in July.