Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:38 AM

Brun leads in South Africa as 2nd round hit by high winds

KTVZ

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — Julien Brun tops the leaderboard at the European tour’s SDC Championship on 8 under par. The second round was suspended because of high winds. The Frenchman carded a 5-under 67 on the St. Francis Links course in South Africa but most of the afternoon’s play was lost because of the weather. Brun was ahead by a shot from Jens Dantorp, Albert Venter and Matthew Baldwin. They were also early starters and able to complete their second rounds. Overnight co-leaders David Ravetto and Kristian Krogh Johannessen were three off the lead on 5 under but yet to finish their second rounds.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content