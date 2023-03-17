Brun leads in South Africa as 2nd round hit by high winds

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — Julien Brun tops the leaderboard at the European tour’s SDC Championship on 8 under par. The second round was suspended because of high winds. The Frenchman carded a 5-under 67 on the St. Francis Links course in South Africa but most of the afternoon’s play was lost because of the weather. Brun was ahead by a shot from Jens Dantorp, Albert Venter and Matthew Baldwin. They were also early starters and able to complete their second rounds. Overnight co-leaders David Ravetto and Kristian Krogh Johannessen were three off the lead on 5 under but yet to finish their second rounds.

