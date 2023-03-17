Chelsea’s Kepa back for Spain in De la Fuente’s first squad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has recalled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga along with several veteran players for his first squad since replacing Luis Enrique ahead of European championship qualifiers. De la Fuente only stuck with 11 players that Luis Enrique took to last year’s World Cup. In came 35-year-old striker Iago Aspas and 33-year-old defender Nacho Fernández among other players who have not played for Spain in years. Spain hosts Norway in Malaga on March 25 before playing Scotland in Glasgow three days later in the first qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship.

