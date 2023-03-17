Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid’s path to another Champions League title will have to go through Chelsea in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. The draw takes Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to his former club. The first leg between the past two Champions League winners will be in Madrid on April 11 or 12. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola also has a reunion with a former club. The English champions will face Bayern Munich. AC Milan was paired with runaway Serie A leader Napoli and Benfica will face Inter Milan. The return games are scheduled for April 18 and 19.

