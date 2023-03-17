South Florida women rally to beat Marquette 67-65 in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeau scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a 67-65 victory over No. 9 seed Marquette to start the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Golden Eagles had a final shot at victory, but freshman Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer with a second to go rolled around the inside of the rim and came out. The Bulls tied a single-season program record with their 27th victory. They’ll likely play No. 1 overall seed South Carolina for a spot in the Sweet 16.

