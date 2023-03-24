March Madness: Bench play key to South Carolina’s success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is stocked with front-line, championship talent. It also has a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game. The Gamecocks lead the country in bench scoring this season at more than 36 points a game as the top overall NCAA Tournament seeds prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded UCLA on Saturday. Second-seeded Maryland faces No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the other contest at the Greenville 1 Regional. South Carolina’s roster features nine McDonald’s All-Americans, six who come off the bench. It’s an advantage that’s helped South Carolina to a margin of victory of more than 30 points per win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.