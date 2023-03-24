Mavs’ Doncic fined $35,000 over money sign toward officials

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been was fined $35,000 for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss. The four-time All-Star apparently was upset that a foul wasn’t called when he missed a layup. Doncic wasn’t given a technical foul for the gesture. The young superstar frequently complains to officials and is one technical away from his 16th this season, which would trigger a one-game suspension.

