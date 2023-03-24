NL Central Preview: Cards seek repeat without Pujols, Molina

Two familiar faces from St. Louis’ run to the NL Central title last season aren’t around anymore as the Cardinals attempt to become the division’s first repeat champion in six years. The retirements of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols leave the Cardinals having to replace two likely Hall of Famers. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says Molina and Pujols did much to assure the club’s winning culture would endure after their departures. St. Louis is the favorite in a division that hasn’t had a team finish first in back-to-back seasons since the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and 2017.

