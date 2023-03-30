Clemson retiring No. 7 of ex-baseball coach Jack Leggett

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is retiring the No. 7 of former baseball coach Jack Leggett, who reached the College World Series six times in 22 seasons. The school said Thursday Leggett’s number would be retired in pregame ceremonies before Clemson hosts Notre Dame on April 15. Leggett coached the Tigers from 1994-2015 and made the NCAA Tournament 21 times. He won 955 games and coached 11 first-round picks in the Major League Baseball draft, including No. 1 overall selection in pitcher Kris Benson in 1996. Leggett is back on the Tigers’ staff for new coach Erik Bakich.

