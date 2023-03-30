FIFA life ban in Haiti sexual abuse scandal confirmed by CAS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The latest ruling in a sexual abuse scandal in Haitian soccer has seen a FIFA life ban for a senior refereeing official upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It comes just weeks after the longtime Haiti soccer federation president had a life ban lifted by a different panel of CAS judges. The court says evidence against Rosnick Grant for the sexual abuse charges “was sufficiently convincing.” FIFA had investigated “acts of harassment, sexual abuse, threats and coercion against female referees.” FIFA has filed an appeal to the Swiss supreme court in the case of former federation president Yves Jean-Bart.

