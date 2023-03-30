France hires Renard as women’s coach ahead of World Cup

PARIS (AP) — French coach Hervé Renard has been appointed to guide France’s women’s team at the World Cup this summer then at the Paris Olympics next year. The French federation says the 54-year-old Renard signed a contract that runs until August 2024. Renard quit as coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team, ending a four-year spell highlighted by a win over eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Renard replaces Corinne Diacre, who was fired only four months before the tournament after several players expressed their discontent with her.

