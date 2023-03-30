Mets place Verlander on IL with muscle strain on opening day

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team. The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before their game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing lightly and will undergo more scans in a week. The club said it would have an update after the additional testing. Verlander was set to start for New York on Saturday. He was also lined up to pitch in the Mets’ home opener April 6.

