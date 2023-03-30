Nico Hoerner looking forward to long-term future with Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner is looking forward to his future with the Chicago Cubs after finalizing a $35 million, three-year contract. The deal begins with the 2024 season, covering his last two years of arbitration and the first year that he would have been eligible for free agency. Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford. Making his first public comments since the contract was completed, Hoerner says, “This is where I want to be.”

