Royals make Salvador Perez 4th captain in franchise history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have made seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez the fourth captain in franchise history. The news came before their opener against the Minnesota Twins. The rare title is a reward for one of the club’s most popular players. Aaron Judge of the Yankees was the only other captain heading into the season. It is bestowed upon players that have either achieved a tremendous amount or displayed exemplary leadership over a lengthy period of time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.