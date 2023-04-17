AP source: Twins, Pablo López agree to contract extension

The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López have agreed on a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract was still pending completion of a physical exam and had not yet been announced by the club. López arrived in a trade with Miami that sent 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The right-handed López has a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.