Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has replaced Indonesia as the host of the Under-20 World Cup next month. FIFA announced the decision just over two weeks after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights. Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced the move although FIFA never specified its reason. FIFA merely said Indonesia lost the tournament “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Argentina is the record six-time champion but failed to qualify for the U20 World Cup. FIFA decided it will take Indonesia’s spot as host.

