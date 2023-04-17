ASUN and WAC partner to form new FCS conference

ATLANTA (AP) — The ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference have announced their football partnership is now a new league known as the United Athletic Conference. The nine schools in the two conferences have teamed up for football-only competition the last two seasons. The ASUN and WAC sponsor other sports but didn’t have enough schools competing in football to sponsor it on their own. Starting in 2023, the UAC will have a recognized champion and automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Championship Subdivision playoffs. FCS is the second-tier of Division I below the Bowl Subdivision. United Athletic Conference members span from Alabama to Utah.

