Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay. Calamia had hoped to run in 2020, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19. In 2021, they were sidelined by a soccer injury. Calamia said adding the category made it “already a win.” The 26-year-old San Franciscan advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary.

