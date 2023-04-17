UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers to St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne has become the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 senior announced Sunday night on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s. The 3-point shooter and defensive specialist spent just one season at UConn, playing an average of just under 18 minutes and averaging 5.2 points. Alleyne joins guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo in leaving UConn before exhausting their college eligibility. Both Sanogo and Hawkins have announced plays to enter the NBA draft.

