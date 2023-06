CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott allowed one hit in six innings in his major-league debut, as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Monday night to avoid a four-game sweep. Cincinnati’s two runs came on solo home runs by Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson. Alexis Diaz earned his 14th save of the season. Brewers starter Julio Teheran took the loss

