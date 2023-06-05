Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin to be their head coach. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the decision to hire the 60-year-old Cronin, who will be a first-time NHL head coach. Cronin has 12 years of experience as an NHL assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and in two stints with the New York Islanders. He has been the head coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles since 2018, and he spent six years as a collegiate head coach at Northeastern.

