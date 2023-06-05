Brewers activate Urías, option Brosseau, transfer Ruf to 60-day injured list
CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías has returned after missing more than two months after he strained his left hamstring on opening day. The Brewers activated Urías from the injured list on Monday while also announcing that first baseman Darin Ruf has a right patella fracture. The Brewers transferred Ruf from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A Nashville. Urías was the Brewers starting third baseman for their season-opening 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He got hurt in that game and hadn’t played since.