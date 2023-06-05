Bucks make hiring of Adrian Griffin official, plan news conference for Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Griffin is getting his first head coaching job at the same place where he started out as an assistant. The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced Monday they have hired Griffin to replace Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks fired Budenholzer last month after a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Reports surfaced on April 29 that the Bucks were finalizing an agreement to make Griffin their next coach. The Bucks will hold an introductory news conference for Griffin on Tuesday. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant. Griffin’s coaching career began as a Bucks assistant from 2008-10.

