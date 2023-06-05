Buffalo Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula in helping break ground on the team’s new $1.54 billion stadium scheduled to be built in time for the 2026 season. The ceremony was held on the former parking lot which is being cleared for construction and located across the street from the team’s current home. The new facility will carry over the naming rights of Highmark Stadium after the team reached a long-term agreement with the health insurance provider. Among those on hand was Mary Wilson, whose late husband Ralph Wilson founded the franchise in 1960.

