Callaghan’s arrival as US coach taken in stride by Pulisic, used to changes

Christian Pulisic takes coaching changes in stride, whether at Chelsea or now the U.S. national team. The top American has played for three managers in four seasons at Stamford Bridge. He’ll be working with his third U.S. coach in seven months when the Americans meet Mexico on June 15 at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. Anthony Hudson became interim coach in January after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired, then quit and was replaced last week by B.J. Callaghan.

