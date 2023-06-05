Cink among 45 players in US Open after 36-hole qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stewart Cink has earned another trip to the U.S. Open at age 50. Cink first qualified for the U.S. Open in 1996. He turned 50 a month ago and loves playing the majors so much he says he’ll trying to qualify as long as he can. He advanced through an Ohio qualifier. It was among 10 sites that had 36-hole qualifying across America. One stop was in Canada. Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz are among LIV Golf players who earned their way to Los Angeles Country Club. The U.S. Open will be played on June 15-18.

