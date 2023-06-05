Florida, LSU, Kentucky wins give SEC 6 teams in NCAA baseball tournament super regionals

Six of the record-tying 10 Southeastern Conference teams that made the NCAA Tournament won regionals and will take the next step on the Road to Omaha. No. 2 national seed Florida, No. 5 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky wrapped up regionals and join fellow SEC members in No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and Tennessee in super regionals beginning Friday. The SEC sent a record six teams to super regionals in 2004 and 2018. TCU, Duke, Southern Mississippi and No. 8 Stanford also won regionals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.