Floyd reunited with Miller after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bills, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. The NFL Network first reported the agreement. The 30-year-old Floyd is entering his eighth NFL season after spending the past three with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl two years ago while playing on the opposite side of the line as Miller.

