Gilliam hits go-ahead double, Kentucky wins Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hunter Gilliam hit a go-ahead double in a two-run sixth inning and Kentucky beat Indiana 4-2 in a winner-take-all regional final. Twelfth-ranked Kentucky (40-19) advances to the super regionals for the second time in program history. The Wildcats will play No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge later this week. The teams split the first two matchups this season before LSU won Game 3, 7-6, in mid-April. Devin Burkes led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on Gilliam’s hit for a 3-2 lead. After a walk, Ryan Waldschmidt added an RBI double. Kentucky starter Darren Williams faced a threat in the second inning. Indiana (43-20) loaded the bases with no outs, but Williams induced three straight ground outs to end it, allowing just one run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.