Jennings has game-winning double, Oklahoma tops Stanford, reaches Women’s College World Series final

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings doubled in the ninth inning to score two runs to lead the top-seeded Sooners past No. 9 Stanford 4-2 for a shot at their third straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners increased their Division I record to 51 consecutive victories. They advanced to play Florida State for the national championship. Oklahoma looks to become the first program since UCLA in 1988-90 to win three consecutive championships. The best-of-three championship series starts Wednesday.

